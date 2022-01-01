The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of the UAE announced that the feature of displaying the name of the calling entity from private sector companies in the UAE. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of the UAE announced that the feature of displaying the name of the calling entity from private sector companies in the UAE will be officially and gradually implemented during the coming period.

TDRA had started the test implementation of this feature last May to the banking sector, to be the first in the region to apply this feature.

Displaying the caller’s ID initiative, known as “Kashif”, informs customers about the caller’s ID, even if the caller’s contact info is not saved on the phone. This feature, which was launched by TDRA in cooperation with the service providers, aims to reduce anonymous calls received by customers and provides the caller’s information to the recipient before answering the call.

TDRA indicated that it has issued legislation related to this feature, as part of the development system aimed at enhancing customers’ confidence in calls received from private sector companies, thus, reducing the inconvenience caused by anonymous calls.

Eng. Bin Ghelaita added: “TDRA chose to implement this feature after reviewing a number of projects and best practices, and worked during the testing period in cooperation with the service providers to identify solutions to technical challenges, and to make modifications to the service provider networks to fully activate the new feature,” said Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs at TDRA.