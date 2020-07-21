Top maritime organisations which can help the sector tide over the challenging times

RAK Ports

Infrastructure

RAK Ports is a group of five ports in Ras Al Khaimah, with an experienced international port management team, providing all services expected from any globally-recognised port or marine activity company. Saqr Port provides efficient bulk handling services and a capacity of up to 100m tons per year. It has introduced two 18m deepwater capesize berths in 2018.

Services

RAK Maritime City Free Zone supports multiple internationally-recognised major tenants with direct access to private quays. Al Jazeera Port is a first class ship and barge repair facility on its wet and dry berths, while Ras Al Khaimah Port boasts a modern boutique cruise terminal with adjacent general warehousing, cold storage, private engineering facilities in its local economic zone and free zone, with multiple berths for marine layby. Al Jeer Port has general purpose warehousing, dedicated long term marine layby and leisure marina.

Website and contact details

Rakports.ae; info@rakports.ae; 07 2056000

IEC Telecom Group

Key solutions for maritime

IEC Telecom Group is one of the leading international providers of satellite communication services. Renowned for supplying high-quality satellite-based solutions to customers for more than 20 years, IEC Telecom delivers efficient end-to-end voice and data services, when and where it matters most. Its portfolio includes a wide range of satellite products, from handsets to VSAT services, solutions, and value-added services. IEC Telecom’s integrated approach of in-house design and engineering expertise allows the company to develop truly unique solutions that enable full control over a client’s satellite assets. IEC Telecom brings digitalisation to all vessel types from shipping to offshore and fishing to leisure boats.

Top markets in maritime

Offshore, fishing, shipping and leisure

New launch

OneGate Compact — a virtual future-ready network management solution for small vessels, this further expands the company’s portfolio of OneGate systems to benefit a wider client base.

Website

Iec-telecom.com

Inchcape Shipping Servives

Key marine services

Port agency; marine survey and inspection; marine supply chain solutions; crew logistic services; global hub solutions; launch services

Recent achievements

Inchcape has opened new offices in India and shifted its head office to Saudi Arabia. It has kept seafarers moving through the pandemic.

Newly-launched products and solutions

Inchcape has recently launched World of Ports 2.0; smart pay solution; southern Africa bunker solution; and Owners Protective Agency (OPA) solution in India.

Website and contact details

Iss-shipping.com; youriss.dubai@iss-shipping.com; 04 303 8500

Tasneef

Strengths

Tasneef was created by an initiative from UAE Armed Forces and Federal Transportation Authority (FTA). These two entities continue to provide support to Tasneef until it achieves a membership with the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS). Tasneef, since its establishment, uses IACS rules, standards and processes in all their activities. This has encouraged all IACS members to sign a cooperation agreement with Tasneef.

Achievements

In a short period, Tasneef managed to sign significant contracts with major players in the maritime industry, including ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Ports, UAE Navy, UAE Coast Guard and many other ports and ship owners in the UAE. Over 200 commercial and military ships have been classed by Tasneef and over 1,000 ships have been certified by Tasneef for GCC and Yacht Codes. Additionally, Tasneef is the only society that has a special development programme for UAE nationals in the fields of survey and approval activities.

Website and contact details

Tasneef.ae/ Tasneefmaritime.ae; 02 692 2333

Exalto Emirates

Strengths

Exalto Emirates contributes to the success of the marine market by providing its customers with what they need and when they need it, supplying a wide range of high-end marine equipment. Its activities are supported by great pre and aftersales services. The company is proud of the relationships it has built with the local maritime community over the years and for being recognized by its customers as a true partner for their business activities.

Top products

Diesel outboards from OXE Sweden, available in a range of 125 to 300 HP, and Dtorque by Neander Shark/Yanmar

Website and contact details

Exalto-emirates.com; info@exalto-emirates.com; 06 545 3366

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre

Strengths

EMAC is known for excellence in maritime arbitration and mediation.

Recent achievements

It is the representing centre for Dubai, hosting the International Congress of Maritime Arbitration (ICMA) in 2022. The centre has 230 members, and the panel listing of 72 arbitrators, 36 mediators and 26 experts. Since its inception, the centre has organised 33 Breakfast with EMAC sessions, and participated at 14 international and 341 local events.

Top services

Maritime, logistics and energy offshore arbitration, and mediation

Website and contact details