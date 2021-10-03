Image Credit:

For six months, the world’s eyes will be on the UAE as the country hosts the grand Expo 2020 Dubai. The Expo’s drawing power and influence will have an unparalleled and lasting positive impact on the national economy. With the expected influx of investors and businesses from key markets in Asia, Africa, Europe, and other continents, the country is all geared up to capitalize on the enormous economic and social opportunities that will arise from the prestigious event.

Business districts and economic zones will gain from new businesses and investments that will enter the UAE market during the Expo. Ajman Free Zone in the emirate of Ajman is projected to be one of the destinations in the country that will benefit the most.

What makes Ajman Free Zone highly distinct? Now home to more than 9,000 companies from more than 160 countries, the free zone offers the most cost-effective and diverse business solutions, incentives, and facilities in the UAE. All of its offerings have been carefully developed to drive the growth and development of local, regional, and international companies operating in its business community.

Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of Ajman Free Zone, said: “In line with the economic diversification policies of Ajman and the UAE, we have been consistently building partnerships to enhance numerous industry clusters such as education, food and beverages (F&B), advanced technology, and health and beauty (H&B), our four focus sectors. We have been collaborating with our business partners, government entities, industry players, and other stakeholders to better serve these sectors, which are vital to the country’s socio-economic progress. Through these partnerships, particularly with the education sector, aim to contribute to the needs of companies in all industries for a better-skilled manpower.

"In terms of modern technology, we can fast-track our goal to provide a range of cutting-edge solutions such as RPA and e-payments through our cooperation. Currently, we are scheduled to launch a new tech product. It will give entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups the opportunity to introduce their products and services to our business community. This is something that they should watch for. We will reveal the details soon.”

Supporting business expansion and excellence is the free zone’s firm commitment. Its world-class and diverse facilities such as Executive Offices, Business Centers, eco-friendly warehouses, customized licenses and packages, and customer care support, to name a few, reflect this commitment.

Its latest offering that is attracting much attention is the short-term leasing of its warehouses. The leasing, which is exempted from value-added tax, is also extended to businesses that are not licensed at Ajman Free Zone.

For the upcoming Expo 2020, the free zone has announced its exclusive offers to companies valid during the duration of the world exposition. It has come up with special packages to support their participation in the event as well as their planned entry to and expansion in the UAE market.

Apart from providing extensive assistance and value-added, customized products and services, including licenses, Ajman Free Zone will also offer a registration fee of only AED 2,000; 50 per cent off on Ajman Chamber of Commerce’s membership certificate; 15 per cent off on rent for Office facilities; and 25 per cent off on rent for Executive Offices and Warehouses. These are valid throughout Expo 2020.

Eng. AlSuwaidi added: “Our integrated portfolio of services continues to attract businessmen and investors from all over the world. We have become a destination of choice because we live up to our promise to help businesses in the UAE to succeed. From our range of facilities to the efficient delivery of technology-driven services to medical and insurance requirements of businesses, we have their basic needs covered. We are confident that the upcoming Expo will further increase the number of corporations and enterprises within the free zone, fast-tracking our bid to become one of the best business hubs in the region.”