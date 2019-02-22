London. Gerry Grimstone, one of Barclays PLC’s most senior bankers, said he is leaving the British firm after three years.
“I will be concentrating on my public sector activities in the UK, my work with Deloitte in Europe and globally, my work in the Gulf, India, China and elsewhere in Asia-Pacific,” Grimstone said in a statement Friday. He’ll leave at the end of this month.
Grimstone, 69, sits on Barclays’s board and also chairs Barclays Bank Plc, which houses its investment bank and other businesses outside of British retail banking. He’ll be replaced in that role by Nigel Higgins, the bank’s incoming chairman.
The Oxford-educated banker spent much of his time at Barclays as deputy chairman. Grimstone, who recently gave up the chairmanship at Standard Life Aberdeen Plc, is a former UK civil servant and worked for more than a decade at Schroders Plc.