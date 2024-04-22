Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) signed a partnership with Astra Tech, the consumer tech company that owns Botim, to provide users across the country with access to financial services through the Botim Ultra app.

“As per the agreement, ADIB and Botim will collaborate to develop user-friendly pathways for Botim users to access ADIB services and products through their app,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“This partnership marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration aimed at seamlessly integrating Sharia-compliant financial services into daily digital interactions, thereby enhancing accessibility for all.

“This landmark achievement will leverage ADIB’s financial expertise alongside Astra Tech’s innovative Botim Ultra App. This partnership will integrate ADIB’s range of Sharia compliant banking products and services, into the Botim app and establish a new market precedent by merging the reliability and depth of traditional banking with the agility and innovation of fintech.”

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, commented, “We will work closely with Botim to develop the journeys where ADIB’s products and services can be directly accessed within the Botim platform, providing millions of users in the UAE with a seamless and secure way to bank right where they are. This solidifies ADIB’s position at the forefront of digital banking innovation and aligns with our commitment to both financial inclusion and sustainability, further strengthening our ESG goals.”