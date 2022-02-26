Dubai: Nations calling for severe sanctions against Russia are urging for suspension of SWIFT services to the country in the context of its invasion of Ukraine.

The Belgian-based consortium links more than 11,000 financial institutions operating in more than 200 countries and territories, acting as a critical hub enabling international payments. Last year, the system averaged 42 million messages a day.

‘Financial nuclear weapon’

Recently French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called it a ‘financial nuclear weapon’ as the suspension of SWIFT’s services to Russia has the potential to bring the country’s capabilities to do international financial transactions.

Cutting off Russia from the network would cause a major disruption to its economy as it would severely restrict the country’s access to global financial markets.

The ban would make it difficult for Russian firms and individuals to pay for imported goods or receive payments for their exports, dealing a major blow to the country’s crucial oil and gas sector, which relies heavily on SWIFT for the movement of funds. It would also restrict Russians’ ability to invest or borrow overseas.

SWIFT is the global financial artery that allows the smooth and rapid transfer of money across borders.

Russia’s options

Although a suspension from SWIFT has the potential to hurt the Russian financial system and the economy, analysts say the country has alternative channels to withstand such a move. Russia has established an alternative payments system and China also has its own system Russia could use, but the Atlantic Council notes both platforms are significantly smaller than SWIFT and wouldn’t sufficiently offset the sting of being cut off.

Russia has developed its own payment messaging network, called SPFS. The system, which handles about a fifth of domestic payments is nowhere near to the efficiency of SWIFT.

Russian financial institutions could use other channels such as phones, messaging apps or email as alternatives and process payments via banks in countries that have not imposed sanctions. But these alternatives would not be as efficient and secure as SWIFT and could lead to higher costs and a fall in transaction volumes.

Reluctant EU

The EU economy has vast business relations with Russia’s than the US economy is and stands to lose much more if Moscow were to be shut out of SWIFT.

Data from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) shows that EU banks hold a major chunk of the nearly $30 billion (€27 billion) in foreign banks’ exposure to Russia.

The European Union is Russia’s biggest trade partner. About 37 per cent of Russia’s imports came from the EU in 2020 and nearly 38 per cent of its exports went to the EU. The bloc relies heavily on Russia for its energy needs and gets more than a third of its gas supply and about a quarter of its oil from the country.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, acknowledged Friday that the bloc’s member states have so far reached no agreement on SWIFT. “Maybe it can be adopted in the following days, it will depend. We are exploring all possibilities,” said Borrell.

A decision to cut Russia off from SWIFT has become one of the first points of serious division among the European Union nations. Ejecting Russia from SWIFT would hurt the EU’s ability to pay for the imports of Russian oil and gas it relies on. Some EU leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have justified their inaction on the SWIFT ban by suggesting that they were holding back some ammunition for later.