Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated Dr. Bushra AlBlooshi of the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) on her appointment as the head of the World Bank Group for Cloud Computing.
Sheikh Hamdan posted the message on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Congratulations to Dr Bushra AlBlooshi of the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) on being appointed by the World Bank as the head of the World Bank Group for Cloud Computing, comprising of 27 countries, organisations, and major international technology firms.
He added, “We are immensely proud of the continuous achievements of Emirati talent. With their expertise and accomplishments, they further strengthen the UAE's international stature and role in advancing global sustainable digital development.
Dr AlBlooshi has over 17 years of experience in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and strategy management, her World Economic Forum (WEF) profile shows. An author and a known speaker on cybersecurity and digital transformation, Al Blooshi has renowned experience in the field of digital transformation.