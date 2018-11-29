Deposit growth across the UAE banking system fell by 0.4 per cent month on month in October, though this was after five consecutive months of rises. With the monthly contraction, yearly deposit growth decelerated to 7.5 per cent year on year in October from 8.3 per cent in September. The monthly contraction was driven by resident deposits with both the GRE and private segments seeing a drop. Government deposits saw another solid increase last month, rising by 3.9 per cent in October, up by Dh11.1 billion. Government deposits are up 32.8 per cent year on year and 40.1 per cent year to date.