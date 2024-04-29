National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) recorded year-on-year growth of 80.8 PER CENT to close the three-month period at a net profit before tax of Dh274.8 million compared to Dh152.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

With NBF posting a net profit after tax of Dh251.1 million for the quarter with a corporate tax charge of Dh23.7 million, the lender said "these results evidence the bank’s continued focus on selective quality business growth, and the effective management of margins and liquidity."