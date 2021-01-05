Dubai: Nandan Mer will be the new Group CEO at the payments processing company Network International, coming in place of Simon Haslam. Mer, currently Mastercard's strategy head for international markets, assumes the new role on February 1.
The appointee "has a wide breadth of experience across the consumer credit and payment industries in several international markets, including within the Middle East and Africa," said Ron Kalifa, Chairman. "Nandan’s track record of success with Mastercard and sector expertise make him an excellent appointment to lead Network through the next stage of our ambitious strategic growth plans.”
Mer has also worked at American Express, Citigroup and United Bank for Africa. Haslam, meanwhile, will step down as Group CEO and from the Board of Directors on January 31, but will remain with the company through his six-month notice period to ensure a smooth transition.
My focus will be on delivering for all stakeholders in the business whilst continuing to deliver strong financial returns to investor