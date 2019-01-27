CBD’s total assets increased by 5.2 per cent to Dh74.1 billion as of December 31, 2018, compared to Dh70.4 billion at end of 2017. Loans and advances grew 7.8 per cent year on year to Dh50.9 billion while customer deposits grew 9.8 per cent from the Dh48.4 billion reported in 2017 to Dh53.2 billion.