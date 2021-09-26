The impact of COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s oil price crash on the UAE’s banking sector was largely mitigated by robust government support, according to rating agency Standard & Poor’s. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The impact of COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s oil price crash on the UAE’s banking sector was largely mitigated by robust government support, according to rating agency Standard & Poor’s.

The crisis did not affect all GCC banking systems in the same way, highlighting the resilience of some and the inherent weaknesses of others.

According to S&P, in the early days of the pandemic, the most vulnerable banking sector in the GCC was the UAE, where the pandemic disrupted important economic sectors such as the hospitality, trade, and already-weak real estate sector. However, the rating agency believes that this was largely mitigated by the government’s support schemes.

Targeted support

The Central Bank of UAE's Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) offered breathing room to corporates hit by the pandemic and reduced costs for banks by providing free funding.

“The TESS was extended until June 2022, meaning we now expect the banking system to amortize the impact of the pandemic over a longer period,” said Zeina Nasreddine, a credit analyst with S&P.

The extension of the support is clearly helping the sector, according to S&P. UAE banks’ performance was slightly better in first-half 2021 than first-half 2020 on the back of lower cost of risk, in part due to large provisions taken by banks for one-off cases in the previous year.

“The extension of the TESS measures has given corporates impacted by the pandemic more breathing room to restore their financial profiles. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment has started to improve thanks to higher oil prices and strong vaccination rates,” said Nasreddine.

The rating agency expects the positive trend to continue in the second half, with banks posting slightly better results for full-year 2021.

Asset quality

“We expect asset quality to remain weak over the next 18 months. The extension of TESS measures--including the requirement that banks not classify exposures as nonperforming if the borrowers suffered from cash flow pressures related to the pandemic--means the actual extent of asset quality problems is not fully visible on banks’ balance sheets,” said Nasreddine.

At close of second quarter 2021, Stage 3 loans [under IFRS 9 classification] as a percentage of gross loans stood at 6 per cent, compared with 6.1 per cent at year-end 2020. Stage 2 loans stood at 7.2 per cent for the first half.

“We anticipate that NPLs will peak in 2022 once forbearance measures are lifted and banks start recognizing the full extent of asset quality problems,” said Nasreddine.

S&P analysts expect the government to continue supporting the banking system. The UAE government has been highly supportive of its banking system throughout various past crises, injecting the necessary liquidity and capital support when needed.