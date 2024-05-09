Dubai: Emirates Skywards has renewed its partnership with Emirates NBD at the Arabian Travel Market 2024.

The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has signed an agreement to enhance its strategic partnership with Emirates NBD. Emirates NBD Skywards Credit Cards continue to offer cardholders exclusive travel benefits and privileges.

The partnership renewal underscores Emirates NBD and Emirates Skywards' commitment to providing exceptional value and unparalleled customer benefits.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Skywards, said: "Emirates NBD has been our valued partner for 15 years, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership for many more years to come. Our strategic collaboration will enable us to roll out more innovative ways to engage with and reward our 2.5 million Emirates Skywards members in the UAE."

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: "We are delighted to renew our partnership with Emirates Skywards. For 15 years, our co-branded credit cards have been a testament to our shared commitment to providing customers with innovative financial solutions and exclusive travel privileges."

Emirates NBD Skywards cardholders can earn Skywards Miles on everyday spending and enjoy various travel and lifestyle benefits.