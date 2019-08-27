An Emirates NBD branch on Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Most local banks appear to be profiting from the pullback by European banks, which are becoming more conservative globally because of financial pressures at home. Image Credit: Francis Nel/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates NBD’s collaboration with the DIFC FinTech Hive, the Dubai International Financial Centre’s fintech accelerator and hub, for the certification of five fintech start-ups is credit positive for the bank, according to rating agency Moody’s.

“ENBD’s collaboration with the fintech start-ups, which all used ENBD’s application programming interface (API) sandbox, is credit positive because it will help the bank develop new digital products and services to meet evolving customer expectations, supporting the bank’s profitability,” said Mik Kabeya, an analyst at Moody’s.

Early adopter of technology

ENBD has been an early adopter of advanced digital technology. Its collaboration with fintechs and developers will allow the bank to combine the ideas and technical expertise of fintechs and developers with its own market and industry knowledge to accelerate the development and introduction of new digital products and services.

“New digital products will help ENBD meet evolving customer expectations amid the widening application of innovative digital financial services. ENBD’s API sandbox also opens the way for future collaboration between other banks and fintechs in the UAE and the broader GCC region,” said Kabeya.

Digital platform

ENBD’s API sandbox is a self-contained environment that provides fintechs and developers with a simulated banking space where they can experiment and create real world applications and services. The platform consists of over 200 APIs and 500 endpoints covering retail, corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise business lines. Developers also have access to more than five million simulated customer transactions based on the Banking Industry Architecture Network model.