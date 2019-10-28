Dubai's biggest bank hired Patrick Sullivan from Standard Chartered Plc as its group chief financial officer.

Sullivan will assume the role from January 1, replacing Surya Subramanian who will leave Emirates NBD PJSC after about nine years. Sullivan is group financial controller at Standard Chartered, according to a spokesman for the Dubai-based bank.

Subramanian, also a former Standard Chartered banker, will return to Singapore to pursue family interests, Emirates NBD said in April.