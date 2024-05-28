Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has announced a commitment of Dh5 billion in financing for 2024, aimed at accelerating the growth of the manufacturing sector. The finance will drive significant advancements in technology adoption, the lender said.

In alignment with government priorities, EDB will provide Dh30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies within its five priority sectors - renewables, manufacturing, advanced technology, healthcare, and food security - by 2026.

This announcement was made at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), highlighting the critical role of strategic partnerships in achieving the nation’s economic goals. EDB’s targeted financing includes Dh1 billion allocated for co-lending with commercial banks through credit guarantee scheme and multilateral deals, further extending the impact and reach of this financing initiative.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said, “By strategically allocating this significant amount in financing, including Dh1 billion in co-lending with our partners in commercial banks, we are facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and fostering innovation that will enhance the UAE’s manufacturing capabilities, positioning our nation as a leading global hub for high-tech industries. This financing demonstrates our confidence in the UAE’s industrial sector and its potential to drive substantial economic growth.

“Through the Make it in the Emirates initiative and our strategic partnership with MoIAT, we are committed to ensuring that these financing deals translate into employment opportunities, enhanced industrial output, greater in-country value, and stronger economic resilience. We believe that the ripple effects of this commitment will be felt across the economy, elevating the UAE’s industrial capabilities and contributing significantly to its national GDP.”

Since the launch of its strategy in April 2021 to the end of Q1 2024, EDB’s support for the manufacturing sector reached Dh4.7 billion in financing, constituting 46 per cent of EDB’s Dh10.4 billion total financing. The new substantial financing deal reflects EDB’s strategic focus on strengthening the foundation of the UAE’s industrial sector as a cornerstone of the national economy. As EDB continues to support the Make it in the Emirates initiative, this Dh5 billion financing commitment is expected to make a significant impact, driving forward the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and diversified economic future.