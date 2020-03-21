Relief measures announced by Islamic banks

Keeping up with their conventional counterparts, Islamic banks too have announce a host of relief measures for their customers.



“In these unprecedented times, strong and decisive actions are critical to sustain the economy. Led by the example set by the leadership of the UAE, and the timely and precise financial relief package unveiled by the regulator, we, at DIB are prepared to act quickly and effectively to ensure that our customers are fully supported in this period and the economic burden created by the COVID-19 outbreak is minimised as far as possible,” Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank.



For retail customers

For retail customers who have availed personal finance, auto finance or mortgages can apply for a one-month repayment holiday with zero fees.



Debit Cardholders can now withdraw cash for free from any other Banks’ ATMs in the UAE. Customers using credit cards for cash withdrawals will enjoy 50 per cent reduction in the cash advance charges While credit cardholders can avail 0 per cent easy payment plans (EPP) on school fee transactions with zero processing fee the can avail special pricing on EPP & cash on Call, and 0 per cent balance transfers. Cardholders can also request refunds on foreign currency charges related to Travel/Hotel cancellations.



Financially impacted customers (unpaid leave, other valid reasons) can request up to 3 deferred monthly installments without fees and profit charges. In addition banks also will offer consolidation solution upon request. Finance to property value for first-time home buyers increased by 5 per cent.



Priority Banking



For priority banking customers, Islamic banks will work alongside and support those who are faced with margin calls on their shares portfolio. The two banks encourage members facing this situation to get in touch with their relationship managers.



Business Banking

Banks have announced waiver of minimum balance fee for maintaining a minimum balance requirement of Dh10,000, until 30 June 2020. In addition, deferment of three months instalment upon request for clients with a Business Finance facility and affected customers with finance facilities from the two (Islamic) banks can avail restructuring



Wholesale Banking



Customers with working capital facilities who are impacted by the ongoing Covid19 situation can contact their relationship managers to achieve an optimal solution.



Relief measures will support key sectors affected by the Covid 19 situation by offering need-based refinancing, repayment deferrals or lower repayments where required.



Ismaic banks are also offering reduced charges for digital trade transactions for all trade finance customers. Customers using the digital platforms can get a significant reduction in transaction processing and handling fees and new digital platforms activations at zero cost for the next three months.