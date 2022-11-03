Dubai: The DIFC regulator Dubai Financial Services Authority has imposed a fine of Dh5.50 million ($1.5 million) on the audit firm KPMG and another of Dh1.83 million on an ex-KPMG auditor, Milind Navalkar, for failures related to their work with Abraaj Capital.
The penalty is the highest ever imposed on auditor to date by DFSA.
The confirmation follows the withdrawal by KPMG and the individual for a review of the fines by the Financial Markets Tribunal.
It was last month that DFSA confirmed the strictures. There have been others related to former officials at the private equity firm Abraaj, including its founder Arif Naqvi.
The DFSA had imposed a fine of $15.27 million on Abraaj Capital Limited in July 2019. ACLD was the only Abraaj entity authorised by the DFSA and the only entity in the Abraaj Group audited by KPMG LLP.
“The fine imposed on KPMG LLP reflects that it was only responsible for the audit of ACLD,” said DFSA in a statement. “The other entities in the Abraaj Group were audited by other audit firms in the KPMG global network that operate outside of the DIFC.”