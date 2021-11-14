What is EIBOR?

The Emirates Interbank Offered Rate, known by its abbreviation EIBOR, is the benchmark interest rate, stated in UAE dirham, for lending between banks within the UAE market.

The EIBOR, similar in purpose to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), is a benchmark interest rate published daily by the Central Bank of the UAE that reflects an average of rates offered by major UAE banks for loans of short-term funding to other banks. It is based on the average interest rates at which UAE banks offer to lend unsecured funds to other banks in the UAE.

EIBOR is calculated daily by the Central Bank of the UAE and published for use as a general reference for market interest rates and is widely used to set other interest rates in the country. The methods of collecting the underlying rates and publishing the EIBOR were reformed in April 2018 to increase transparency and accountability in the process. Prior to this the central bank calculated this rate directly. Currently the rate calculation is outsourced to Thomson Reuters.