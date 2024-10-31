Ranjit Khanna, Chief Executive of the DIFC Branch, on why the region is an exciting place

Ranjit Khanna, Head of Private Banking for Europe and the Middle East and Chief Executive of the DIFC Branch at Bank of Singapore Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033. How does this influence Bank of Singapore’s growth strategy?

The Middle East is experiencing significant development and economic growth, reminiscent of Asia two decades ago – it’s an exciting region to be in. According to Knight Frank, the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the Middle East are also set to increase yearly by 24.6 per cent by 2025. This presents a wealth of opportunities for us. Consequently, the bank’s hub, based in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the DFSA, has become an increasingly important part of the bank’s growth strategy, with its mix of Asian and Middle Eastern clients. To capture the wealth of opportunities, we are building up our front office. In the past 12 months, we have grown the number of bankers at our DIFC Branch by about 25 per cent. These bankers are not only from Dubai but also from various global financial centres, including some who will focus on the growing Chinese segment, as affluent families and conglomerates in China look to the region for attractive investment opportunities.

How is Bank of Singapore looking to enhance client experience and engagement through technology, including AI?

Our redesigned client mobile app was relaunched this year, delivering a more personalised experience catered to clients’ preferences and portfolios. Within four months of the relaunch, we saw close to 30 per cent increase in monthly active users and close to 50 per cent increase in online trades placed. Our focus on technology and digitalisation, however, extends beyond enhancing client experience. Improving staff productivity and empowering them to perform more effectively is also a priority. In this aspect, we recently launched a new generative AI tool for relationship managers.