Sharjah: Bank of Sharjah has appointed Mohamed Khadiri as its CEO starting May 17, 2023, it said on Wednesday.
Khadiri, who has over 24 years of corporate and investment banking experience across the US, Middle East & North Africa, has earlier worked for Salomon Smith Barney, Citibank, Barclays and HSBC, where he held senior leadership positions.
Most recently, he worked in Kuwait International Bank for over six and a half years.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman, Bank of Sharjah, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mohamed to our team and wish him all the best in his new role. Mohamed is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has an excellent track record of delivery in the banking industry. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness and strong experience in both local and regional markets. We are confident that he will bring a new level of drive and energy to the institution and will lead our business to new heights of success.”
Khadiri added: “I am excited to join Bank of Sharjah at this important time of its growth journey and am convinced by the strength of its fundamentals and clear growth potential. The UAE and the Middle East’s dynamic and fast-growing markets present a wealth of opportunities and I look forward to working closely with the management team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”