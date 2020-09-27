ADGM Court to weigh on shifting these right currently held by UK court

Coming under ADGM Court's jurisdiction will be a defining moment in NMC Health's future moves. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The process to shift control of NMC Group’s administration under Abu Dhabi’s jurisdiction has taken a major step. At 12pm today, the ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market) Court will take up for hearing the request to appoint Richard Fleming and Ben Cairns as joint administrators of NMC Group entities.

The Abu Dhabi headquartered hospital operator and its other group entities was formally placed under administrator by the UK High Court in April. This was on an appeal filed before that court by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which has the highest loan exposure to NMC.

The shift to an ADGM Court jurisdiction thus shifts all of the action to Abu Dhabi. “The ADGM Court follows common law practice, and what this essentially does is ensure all creditors of NMC comply with the judgements passed on by it.”

The UK Court appointed administrators together with the current NMC management have cobbled together a corporate turnaround programme, which could see part of the heavy debt burden NMC carried to be converted into equity. (NMC's overall debt is upwards of $6 billion, much of which was "officially" added to the books earlier this year.)

Consolidate the process

All future ADGM Court rulings will supersede any judgements passed by any other court on NMC issues. It also effectively means that all creditors will abide by ADGM’s edicts on the issue.

“The core issues surrounding NMC is at heart an Abu Dhabi or UAE issue,” said a banker with exposure to NMC. “Shifting the administration of NMC under a UAE court will simplify legal processes and decisions that will be taken to pay off banks/creditors and set a future course for NMC.”

Debt for equity

In its turnaround plan, the administrators – Alvarez & Marsal – has proposed to offer NMC creditors up to 67 per cent equity in lieu of debt. Under the ADGM process, NMC has until January 30, 2021 to deliver an agreed plan of reorganization. If that does not come about, NMC must use its backup plan to sell "core assets".