Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will launch flights to Almaty and Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, starting in the middle of May 2021.
The flight to Almaty will be operated two times per week on Mondays and Fridays, while Nur Sultan will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays, also two times per week.
“The new routes from Abu Dhabi to Almaty and Nur Sultan will encourage increased travel between the UAE and Kazakhstan through ultra-low-fare travel options - we are confident that the new routes will inspire desire to travel and open the doors to new cultural experiences,” said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, in a statement.
Fares to both the destinations will start from Dh159.
Not the first
Earlier, SCAT Airlines said it would operate eight flights per week between Ras Al Khaimah and eight cities in Kazakhstan.
These destinations are: Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Oral, Nur Sultan and Shymkent.