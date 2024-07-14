Abu Dhabi: UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways announced Friday that it has flown 8.7 million passengers from January to June, achieving 85 per cent load factor growth.

Last month, the airline carried 1.5 million guests and saw its passenger load factor average 8 per cent.

Airline CEO Antonoaldo Neves said, “In June, our passenger numbers surged by 34 per cent from last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum.”

“Year to date, we have flown 8.7 million passengers, an increase of nearly 2.5 million, almost 40 per cent, compared to the previous year,” Neves said. “And as of June 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger tally stands at 16.4 million,” he added.

Neves said the airline’s passenger load factor is healthy at 85 for the year.

Fleet growth

Furthermore, the airline’s operating fleet has grown to 92 aircraft, up from 76 in June 2023. “We are flying to 10 more passenger destinations than at the same point last year,” said Neves.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News,Neves had said the airline “will do whatever it takes” to achieve its goal of doubling its fleet to 150 planes by 2030 , especially amid the ongoing aircraft supply chain crisis causing delays in deliveries.

“We are buying new planes, we lease planes, we get used planes, we do everything. We are very flexible in our approach. We are very agile in trying to address these problems,” he said.

Plane makers Boeing and Airbus have a huge backlog of aircraft to be delivered. They have struggled to meet delivery schedules due to supply chain issues. American OEM Boeing has suffered production delays due to increased quality checks and regulator audits.

Neves said if the delays impede Etihad’s growth plans, he will “work harder to get new planes from the secondary market source with other airlines. We don’t have a plan B. I discuss fleet every week. It is our expensive asset and is a scarce asset,” he had said.

New destinations

Moreover, in June Etihad delivered on its plans to expand its network launching eight additional locations including Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim and seasonal destinations Nice, Antalya, Mykonos, Santorini and Malaga. Etihad now flies to 76 decisions.