Dubai: UAE banks are gradually entering the micro-finance space by offering strictly short-term loans to blue-collar workers who would typically not feature on their loan books. The demand for such loans already exists, and for the borrowers the funds received would come in handy to meet immediate requirements.

And at the same time, ensure that they pay it back on time.

RAKBank, for one, has made strides in the micro-finance space, lending to customers with a minimum salary range of Dh750 to Dh4,500 a month to qualify.

“Customers can borrow 50 per cent of their salary up to a maximum of Dh1,500,” said Raheel Ahmed, CEO of RAKBank. “The funds are then credited to the wage card for customers to use so that they manage their emergency needs.

“The salary advance (by way of the micro-loan) is to be repaid upon next salary credit from the individual’s wage card.”

Serves a social cause too

For these blue-collar workers, banks lending to them, even within a strict range, offers them some respite compared to what they would typically have to pay private lenders in their home countries. At interest rates that are outright extortionist at times.

Will more banks join in micro-lending?

Some of the other banks in the country too are exploring the micro-lending possibilities and its as yet untapped potential. Through the decades, the banking sector’s focus has been on longer term loans to white-collar professionals and higher, whether it’s for personal loans, mortgages or the like.

This focus is what’s now changing. If blue-collar workers is where the immediate attention is being paid, that could shift to take on other categories of professionals too.

“The UAE’s base of single individual owned businesses and freelancers will require lending support in some form or the other,” said an analyst. “Not every single individual owned business is a tech startup or digital media content creator.

“There are so multiple businesses that would get a start from access to micro-finance.”

Ripe for fintechs to enter

There are fintechs that could potentially launch such lending, if they have the required licenses from the regulator. Or they could align with local banks to offer such services.

As for RAKBank, customers can request and 'get instant approval' of salary advances via the 'C3 Pay App without having to visit a branch or office'. "Ease of use is critical to the product - customers can access the C3 Pay App in the language of their choice," said Ahmed. "They are also displayed audio and video content in the selected language so that they clearly understand the product features and charges."