Emirates' special offer is valid for bookings made until December 5 for travel until June 15, 2022. Image Credit: File photo

As UAE National Day holiday approaches, several airlines in the country have announced discounts on flight tickets for select destinations.

Emirates is offering special fares to a range of destinations. The offer is valid for bookings made until December 5 for travel until June 15, 2022.

Passengers can enjoy fares to London from Dh2,195 in Economy and Dh11,255 in Business; those to Bangkok will be Dh2,045 in Economy and Dh8,555 in Business; Kuwait will be from Dh1,395 and Dh6,995; those to New York are Dh3,195 and Dh14,555; while trips to Mauritius will cost Dh4,145 and Dh 11,555.

Travellers can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on hotels, in addition to many other complimentary perks when they book their holiday packages with Emirates Holidays. Fares start from Dh2,659 per person. “Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination,” said Emirates in a statement.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will offer a special 50 per cent discount on its flights to all destinations, the airline said today.

The airline is also launching a UAE National Day social media photo competition, in which the 50 best entrants will win a free return flight to a destination of their choice on the national carrier’ network. To enter the competition, entrants must take a photo of a UAE landmark and submit it using #UAE50WithWIZZ and tag @Wizzair. The best photos will be selected and reposted on Wizz Air’s social media channels.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia is offering exciting travel packages for its customers with special-fixed-fares to regions across its network. The package includes a return flight and three nights hotel stay with breakfast.

Customers can enjoy the four-day holiday in a variety of destinations including Bishkek, Almaty, Salalah, Kiev, Moscow, Trabzon, Baku, Yerevan, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Tashkent, and Nairobi at a special price, starting from Dh1,249.