Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will offer a special 50 per cent discount on its flights to all destinations on account of UAE’s Golden Jubilee anniversary.
The airline is also launching a UAE National Day social media photo competition, in which the 50 best entrants will win a free return flight to a destination of their choice on the national carrier’ network. To enter the competition, entrants must take a photo of a UAE landmark and submit it using #UAE50WithWIZZ and tag @Wizzair. The best photos will be selected and reposted on Wizz Air’s social media channels.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).