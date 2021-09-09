Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, UAE’s newest national airline, has started operations between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain from today.
“The new route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative and low fare travel option for passengers between the two Gulf countries,” said Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in a statement.
The first flight to Bahrain closely follows the recent announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations, effective on Sunday, September 5.
The flight from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, with fares starting at BHD 13.25 (Dh129).
Bright outlook
“This announcement indicates a positive fourth quarter outlook for the travel and tourism industry in Abu Dhabi,” said the low-cost carrier.
Travelers from Bahrain can connect to Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s other destinations such as Athens, Alexandria, Belgrade, Chisinau, Odessa, Sarajevo, Tirana and others.
“The addition of the Abu Dhabi-Manama route provides a low-fare travel option for those wishing to fly the popular Gulf travel corridor,” said Kees Van Schaick, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Managing Director.