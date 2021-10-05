Dubai: The UAE’s aviation industry has demonstrated its resilience in the wake of the pandemic and is recovering steadily, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, has said.
Speaking on the occasion of UAE Civil Aviation Day, Sheikh Ahmed said that the country’s industrial stakeholders share a commitment to strengthen the UAE’s capabilities as a global aviation hub. In a series of tweets, Sheikh Ahmed said, “Through our leadership's vision, the UAE has been a driving force in the global aviation industry. I am confident in the future prospects as we move towards the next 50 years of progress. UAE aviation will continue to create meaningful opportunities for future generations.”
“I would also like to congratulate the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, for 25 successful years of setting world-class standards, uniting the local aviation ecosystem and ensuring safe and efficient operations.”
Civil aviation day
The Cabinet endorsed October 5 as UAE Civil Aviation Day. In future, this date will highlight the importance in the legacy of history, the continuously outstanding advancement in capacity building and innovation as well as promoting safety and efficiency of air transport. The day marks the progress and achievements of the aviation sector to date, celebrating the history of aviation in the UAE, as well as looking to the future of the industry.