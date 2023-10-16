Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s multi-project developer Red Sea Global (RSG) announced Monday it will refurbish the Al Wajh Aiport (EJH), situated on the Red Sea coast of the country. The move is RSG’s first project in its expanded portfolio. RSG said it will focus on modernizing the airport to align with international standards and upgrade the existing terminal and infrastructure, including a new international terminal.

Following this, the airport will offer more direct flights, leading to better connectivity and job opportunities for local citizens, said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

“Last year, Red Sea Global announced a growing portfolio of projects stretching along the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. Today, I can reveal the first of those projects is to refurbish Al Wajh Airport, making it a modern airport for the people of Tabuk,” said Pagano. EJH will also be able to service better key developments in the area, including becoming a gateway for large-scale tourism project - the Amaala destination, which is also developed by RSG.

The airport will also become a new base of operations for Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom’s first seaplane company. The development joins a growing list of aviation projects under the Group. Last month, the developer’s Red Sea International Airport (RSI) welcomed its first domestic flight with a regular schedule now in place. RSG is also developing a second private airport near The Red Sea and Amaala destinations.

Four Saudia flights are to be transferred from Al Wajh Airport to the Red Sea International Airport, Image Credit: Supplied

Saudia expansions at RSG

Saudia Airlines has also announced its plans to relocate its operations from Al-Wajh Airport to the Red Sea International Airport starting October 29. This decision aligns with the commencement of the Al-Wajh Airport development project, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Four flights operated by the flag carrier will be transferred from EJH to RSI. From October 29, flights will arrive at RSI from Riyadh Airport each Thursday at 3.10 pm before departing again to the Kingdom’s capital from RSI at 4.05 pm. RSI will also start handling flights to and from King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah for the first time. The new Jeddah service will run every Thursday, landing at RSI at 2.20 p.m. before returning to JED at 3 pm.

According to officials, passengers already booked on flights to Al Wajh from October 29 will be automatically diverted to RSI.