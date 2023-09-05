AlUla: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has formed a strategic partnership with Red Sea Global (RSG) to enhance Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry and boost its global appeal for tourists and investors.
The partnership between these two major tourism projects, located relatively close to each other, will leverage their experiences in overcoming unique challenges and developing comprehensive strategies. “This collaboration, operating at national and global levels, will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and benefit local communities and stakeholders,” the companies said in a joint statement.
“The similarities between RCU and Red Sea Global are many, but most clear is our shared commitment to making our ambitions a reality,” said Amr AlMadani, CEO of RCU. “We look forward to working together on innovative regeneration projects bringing about positive social and economic outcomes that will be felt for generations.”
This partnership aims drive progress in areas like sustainability, destination marketing, heritage preservation, cultural development, economic growth, community engagement, education, green transportation, construction management, and sports.
“With RCU sharing our green ambitions and social values, our collaboration will drive innovation in how we develop destinations and infrastructure and, moreover, how we do so responsibly,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global. “Together, we have the potential to deliver unparalleled progress for the Kingdom and challenge the status quo in both tourism and sustainability.”