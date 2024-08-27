Jeddah: Saudi Arabia budget carrier Flyadeal, on Tuesday, announced it has carried 30 million passengers since its inception in 2017. In celebration of this milestone, the airline has launched a three-day sale of up to 30 per cent on all routes.

Valid until August 29, Flyadeal said the offer is available for travel on all domestic and international routes between September 1 – December 31.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal CEO said, “Since our inaugural flight on Saudi National Day in 2017, flyadeal’s single goal has been to stimulate travel across the Kingdom and beyond with our brand promise of low fares.”

“It’s been a fantastic journey reaching the momentous 30 million passenger mark in just a short few years, demonstrating consumer confidence in flyadeal as we continue to fulfil our mandate of supporting national efforts to make flying accessible and enjoyable for all,” he added.

Today, flyadeal operates a network of almost 30 domestic and international destinations from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with a fleet of 33 aircraft.

As part of its ongoing expansion, flyadeal plans to increase its international footprint by adding new destinations and boosting frequencies on existing routes in the coming months and years. A recent milestone order of 51 new aircraft will support these growth targets, the airline announced.