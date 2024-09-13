Dubai: Saudi Arabia's newly established airline, Riyadh Air, reveals plans to commence test flights between Riyadh and Jeddah.
This step is part of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process mandated by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
The airline will operate a leased B787-9 aircraft from Saudia Airlines for these test flights, which will cover various domestic and international destinations.
These trials are essential for validating the airline's operations ahead of its official commercial launch in 2025.
“Over the coming months, we will be operating a number of rotations to domestic and international destinations as part of the flying programme, with the first flight RX5001 departing King Khalid International Airport for Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport on Thursday, 12 September,” as reported by Saudi Gazette.