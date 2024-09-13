Dubai: Qatar’s real estate registration department at the ministry of justice recorded real estate transactions amounting to $64 million (Dh235 million). During the same period, the total value of sales contracts for residential units was $6.8 million (Dh24.9 million).
The weekly bulletin from the administration noted that the traded properties included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, and individual residential units.
Sales activity was primarily concentrated in the municipalities of Al Dhaayen, Doha, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Wakra, and Al Shamal, as well as in the Pearl Island and Lusail 69 areas.