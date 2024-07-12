Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) reported significant growth in Saudi Arabia's air travel sector for the first half of 2024. Passenger traffic surged by 17 per cent to 62 million compared to the same period last year.
Flight numbers also saw a notable increase, reaching 446,000, which surpasses pre-pandemic levels and reflects a 12 per cent rise year-on-year.
The rise of budget airlines significantly fueled this expansion, with international travel on these carriers jumping 38 per cent and domestic flights growing by 22 per cent .
Additionally, air cargo volume experienced a substantial growth of 41 per cent, reaching 606,000 tons.