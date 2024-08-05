Abu Dhabi: UAE's digital-only banking platform, Wio Bank PJSC, announced Monday that it has launched a first-of-its-kind loyalty programme that allows Wio customers to earn Etihad Airways' Guest miles for every dirham deposited into their savings spaces. According to a press statement by Wio, it is the first time the bank offers customers miles without linking them to a payment card.

Customers earn one Etihad guest mile for every Dh 1 deposited in a 12-month fixed saving space. "This one-to-one ratio offers unprecedented value in the banking and travel sectors. Moreover, customers can stay miles ahead on their savings, as the miles are credited to their Etihad Guest account within days of opening the fixed deposit," the bank said.

Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank PJSC, said, "By allowing customers to earn miles directly through their deposits, we are not just encouraging savings—we are enabling financial independence and turning dreams of travel into tangible realities." Patel added, "At Wio, we continue seeking the best partnerships, offerings, and rewards that benefit our customers."

The bank said the scheme also encourages banking customers to save, with the opportunity to earn up to 10 million Etihad Guest Miles.

The reward miles programme, starting at 5,000 guest miles, new account holders can earn flights to multiple destinations, including a return Business class flight to London or Tokyo for 140,000 miles or a return Economy class flight to the Maldives or Istanbul for 30,000 miles or Athens for 40,000 miles.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEP of Etihad Airways, said, "As we celebrate reaching 10 million Etihad Guest members, we continue to enhance the programme, giving our members more opportunities to earn Miles they can use for their next holiday or getaway with us."

The airline's programme allows members to earn guest miles through flights and spending with local partners, which can be used to book flights and holidays.