In general and as per Article 30 of the Labour Law No. 33 of 2021, a female worker shall be entitled to maternity leave of 60 days, of which the first 45 days will be with full pay and the following 15 days will be with half pay.

The female worker, may, after using her maternity leave, be absent from work without pay for a period not exceeding 45 consecutive or intermittent days, if such absence is due to an illness suffered by her or her child as a result of pregnancy or childbirth and that does not enable her to return to her work. The said illness should be proven by a medical certificate issued by the competant authority.

After returning from maternity leave and for a period not exceeding six months as of the date of giving birth, the female worker is entitled to one or two rest periods per day to breastfeed her child, provided that these periods do not exceed one hour.