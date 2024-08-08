Dubai: The UAE weather bureau, on Thursday morning, recorded light rainfall over scattered areas of the Eastern coast. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be sunny to "partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward, may be associated with rainfall. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning over some Western coastal areas."
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 37°C over the mountains.
Based on the NCM's official readings, the lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 20.5°C in Mebreh Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am.
Expect light to moderate winds, at times causing blowing dust, in the southeast to northwest direction with a speed reaching 45 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.