Dubai: The UAE weather bureau, on Thursday morning, recorded light rainfall over scattered areas of the Eastern coast. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be sunny to "partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward, may be associated with rainfall. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning over some Western coastal areas."