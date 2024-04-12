Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) has conducted inspection tours on violators of passenger transport during Ramadan to curb unlicensed transport at the Kingdom's airports. The tours detected 2,194 violations, seized 1,217 vehicles, and detected 126 repeat violations.

TGA noted that the inspection campaign covered all major airports in the Kingdom. The percentage of violators at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah was 38 per cent, at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was 30 per cent, at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah was 15 per cent, at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was 12 per cent, and at Taif International Airport was 5 per cent.