An Etihad Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates and Etihad, two of the UAE-based major long-haul carriers, fly to hundreds of destinations. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Australian carrier Qantas, keep making headlines for the longest flight. The record, however, is that Gulf carriers dominate when it comes to ultra long-haul flights, perhaps making the concept of stop-overs becoming increasingly obsolete.

On Friday, November 15, 2019, Qantas completed a "double sunrise" non-stop flight from London to Sydney. The London-Sydney research flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carried 52 passengers.

It was a 19-hour-19-minute non-stop “test flight” from London to Sydney. The airline is nearing a decision on whether to order planes for what would be the world's longest-ever commercial route.

Last month, on October 21, a Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 49 people on board also completed the 10,066-mile journey (16,200 km) from New York to Sydney in 19 hours and 16 minutes.

Ultra-long haul travel to and from the UAE

Travelers have a number of ultra-longhaul non-stop flights options — to and from the UAE — that are pretty close to these world records, too. Some of these routes are quite long, they will test your patience travelling in economy class to those destinations.

We’ve compiled a list of the farthest destinations that travellers can reach with a non-stop flight from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While some of these flights are seasonal; others are year-round flights. This list may change in the near future as airlines keep adding and dropping routes.

Abu Dhabi – Los Angeles

  • Distance: 13,502 km (7290 mi)
  • Flying time: 16h35m
  • Airline: Etihad EY171
  • Aircraft: Airbus B777-300ER
An Etihad Boeing 777-300ER

Dubai – San Francisco

  • Distance: 13,420 km (8,339 mi)
  • Flying time: 16h20m
  • Airline: Emirates EK225
  • Aircraft: Airbus A380
An Emirates A380 landing through a bed of low clouds. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai to Los Angeles

  • Distance: 13,414 km (8,335 mi)
  • Flying time: 16h15m
  • Airline: Emirates EK215
  • Aircraft: Airbus A380
An Emirates Airbus A380.

Dubai – Houston

  • Distance: 13,144 km (8,167 mi)
  • Flying time: 16h20m
  • Airline: Emirates EK211
  • Aircraft: Airbus A380
A Boeing 777-300ER in Emirates livery. Emirates operates the world's largest fleet of Boeing 777s, and plans to start phasing out older "classic" 777s in favour of new 777Xs. ... Emirates received its last 777-300ER on 13 December 2018. Deliveries of the 777-8 and the 777-9 will start in 2020, with 150 aircraft on order. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai – Dallas/Fort Worth

  • Distance: 12,940 km (8,041 mi)
  • Flying time: 16h15m
  • Airline: Emirates EK221
  • Aircraft: B777-300ER

Auckland – Dubai

  • Distance: 14,193 km (8,819 mi)
  • Flying time: 17h0m
  • Airline: Emirates EK449
  • Aircraft: Airbus A380
An Emirates Airbus A380 touching down in Auckland, completing what is believed to be the world's longest non-stop scheduled commercial flight. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai – Auckland

  • Distance: 13,420 km (8,339 mi)
  • Flying time: 16h0m
  • Airline: Emirates EK448
  • Aircraft: Airbus A380
Emirates flies to over 100 destinations and so does Etihad, when you account for its code share destinations as well. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi – Chicago

  • Distance: 11,700 km (7,270 mi)
  • Flying time: 15h20m
  • Airline: Etihad EY151
  • Aircraft: B777-300ER