Gulf carriers dominate when it comes to ultra long-haul flights

Dubai: Australian carrier Qantas, keep making headlines for the longest flight. The record, however, is that Gulf carriers dominate when it comes to ultra long-haul flights, perhaps making the concept of stop-overs becoming increasingly obsolete.

On Friday, November 15, 2019, Qantas completed a "double sunrise" non-stop flight from London to Sydney. The London-Sydney research flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carried 52 passengers.

It was a 19-hour-19-minute non-stop “test flight” from London to Sydney. The airline is nearing a decision on whether to order planes for what would be the world's longest-ever commercial route.

Last month, on October 21, a Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 49 people on board also completed the 10,066-mile journey (16,200 km) from New York to Sydney in 19 hours and 16 minutes.

Ultra-long haul travel to and from the UAE

Travelers have a number of ultra-longhaul non-stop flights options — to and from the UAE — that are pretty close to these world records, too. Some of these routes are quite long, they will test your patience travelling in economy class to those destinations.

We’ve compiled a list of the farthest destinations that travellers can reach with a non-stop flight from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While some of these flights are seasonal; others are year-round flights. This list may change in the near future as airlines keep adding and dropping routes.

Abu Dhabi – Los Angeles

Distance: 13,502 km (7290 mi)

Flying time: 16h35m

Airline: Etihad EY171

Aircraft: Airbus B777-300ER

Dubai – San Francisco

Distance: 13,420 km (8,339 mi)

Flying time: 16h20m

Airline: Emirates EK225

Aircraft: Airbus A380

Dubai to Los Angeles

Distance: 13,414 km (8,335 mi)

Flying time: 16h15m

Airline: Emirates EK215

Aircraft: Airbus A380

Dubai – Houston

Distance: 13,144 km (8,167 mi)

Flying time: 16h20m

Airline: Emirates EK211

Aircraft: Airbus A380

Dubai – Dallas/Fort Worth

Distance: 12,940 km (8,041 mi)

Flying time: 16h15m

Airline: Emirates EK221

Aircraft: B777-300ER

Auckland – Dubai

Distance: 14,193 km (8,819 mi)

Flying time: 17h0m

Airline: Emirates EK449

Aircraft: Airbus A380

Dubai – Auckland

Distance: 13,420 km (8,339 mi)

Flying time: 16h0m

Airline: Emirates EK448

Aircraft: Airbus A380

Abu Dhabi – Chicago