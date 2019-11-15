Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane lands at Sydney airport, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Sydney: Qantas Airways Ltd completed a 19 hour 19 minute non-stop test flight from London to Sydney on Friday as it nears a decision on whether to order planes for what would be the world's longest-ever commercial route.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off from London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning and touched down at Sydney Airport 45 minutes behind schedule at 12:30pm on Friday.

The 17,800 kilometres journey was part of Project Sunrise - Qantas' goal to operate regular, non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York.

Passengers are seen on board Qantas flight QF7879, flying direct from London to Sydney. Image Credit: REUTERS

Last month, Qantas completed the first non-stop flight from New York to Sydney, which took 19 hours and 16 minutes

Another New York to Sydney flight is expected next month to round out the project.

"We saw a double sunrise," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said after stepping off the flight.

The event included speeches from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder.

The plane on the London-Sydney research flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carried 52 passengers and had fuel remaining for roughly another 1 hour 45 minutes of flight time when it landed.

The airline needs to get pilots to agree on contract terms and a sign-off from Australia's aviation regulator to launch the flights by 2023.

Crew members prepare food on board Qantas flight QF7879, flying direct from London to Sydney. Image Credit: REUTERS

Qantas has been considering an order for either an ultra-long range version of Airbus SE's A350-1000 or the Boeing Co 777-8, although the latter plane's entry into service has been delayed and so Boeing has put together an alternative offer to deal with that.

Captain Helen Trenerry, who led the test flight, said before takeoff on Wednesday that research data including activity monitoring, sleep diaries, cognitive testing and monitoring of melatonin levels would help determine whether the crew mix of one captain, one first officer and two second officers was appropriate or if more people were needed.

She said she would be happy to fly Sydney-London or Sydney-New York but would prefer regulations that limited the trips to around one a month for pilots because "they will be very, very long flights and fatiguing over the long term".

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and flight crew disembark the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as the plane landed at Sydney airport in Sydney, on November 15, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Mark Sedgwick, the president of the Australian and International Pilots Association representing Qantas pilots, said on Friday the research flights were "a step in the right direction" but the data set was probably too limited to inform broader fatigue management plans.

Citi analysts consider the ultra-long range flights to be a game-changing opportunity for the airline as it looks to capture a premium from travellers in return for cutting out a stop-over.

In a note to clients published in July, they forecast non-stop flights from Sydney to London and New York could add A$180 million annually to the carrier's profit before tax, which was A$A1.3 billion in the financial year ended June 30.

Qantas flight QF7879, which flew direct from London to Sydney, arrives at the hangar for the Qantas Centenary Launch at Qantas Sydney Jet Base in Sydney, Australia, November 15, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Qantas is due to hold an investor briefing on Tuesday where it could provide guidance on future capital spending plans.

The London-Sydney flight came as the airline on Friday kicked off celebrations for its 100th year of service next year.