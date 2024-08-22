Manila: The Philippines' budget airline behemoth, Cebu Pacific, has taken flight with a flurry of new routes launched in August 2024.
This expansion covering 18 domestic and international routes significantly bolsters its reach, connecting more destinations than ever before.
Currently, the carrier serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations. And in a historic move, Cebu Pacific has placed a massive order for 152 Airbus aircraft, valued at approximately $24 billion.
This unprecedented investment marks the largest airline order in Philippine history and is a cornerstone of the airline's ambitious fleet renewal programme.
New routes: Piso fare
Cebu Pacific is offering “piso-fare” tickets on a number of routes (including Iloilo-Singapore, Davao-Hong Kong) for as low as Php1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, until August 31, 2024 – for travel until March 29, 2025.
Here are some of the notable route additions announced by the airline:
Domestic:
- Cebu-Masbate
- Clark-Tagbilaran (Bohol)
- Clark-Caticlan (Boracay)
- Clark-Cebu
- Clark-Davao
- Clark-General Santos
- Clark-Iloilo
- Clark-Puerto Princesa
- Davao-Puerto Princesa
- Davao-Caticlan
- Davao-Tacloban
International:
- Clark-Hong Kong
- Clark-Narita
- Clark-Singapore
- Davao-Bangkok (Don Mueang International Airport)
- Davao-Hong Kong
- Manila-Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Manila-Kaohsiung
- Iloilo-Singapore
Airlines serving Clark (Angeles City)
Clark International, about an hour by car north of Manila, is a fast-rising travel hub.
Besides Cebu Pacific, other airlines also serve Clark (Angeles City), including:
- Philippine Airlines (Clark to Cebu, Clark to Coron, Clark to Caticlan, and Clark to Basco),
- AirAsia (Clark to Boracay/Caticlan),
- Sunlight Air (to Coron, Siargao, and Caticlan),
- AirSWIFT (Clark to El Nido),
- Scoot (Clark to Singapore),
- Hong Kong Express (Clark to Hong Kong)
- Jetstar Asia (Clark to Singapore),
- Jin Air (Clark to Seoul – Incheon and Busan, South Korea)
- Jeju Air (Clark to Seoul – Incheon)
- Aero K (Clark to Cheongju)
- Asiana Airlines (Clark to Seoul – Incheon)
- EVA Air (Clark to Taipei)
- Starlux Airlines (Clark-Taipei)
- Qatar Airways (Clark to Doha)
- Emirates (Clark to Dubai).