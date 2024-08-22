Manila: The Philippines' budget airline behemoth, Cebu Pacific, has taken flight with a flurry of new routes launched in August 2024.

This expansion covering 18 domestic and international routes significantly bolsters its reach, connecting more destinations than ever before.

Currently, the carrier serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations. And in a historic move, Cebu Pacific has placed a massive order for 152 Airbus aircraft, valued at approximately $24 billion.

This unprecedented investment marks the largest airline order in Philippine history and is a cornerstone of the airline's ambitious fleet renewal programme.

New routes: Piso fare

Cebu Pacific is offering “piso-fare” tickets on a number of routes (including Iloilo-Singapore, Davao-Hong Kong) for as low as Php1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, until August 31, 2024 – for travel until March 29, 2025.

Here are some of the notable route additions announced by the airline:

Domestic:

Cebu-Masbate

Clark-Tagbilaran (Bohol)

Clark-Caticlan (Boracay)

Clark-Cebu

Clark-Davao

Clark-General Santos

Clark-Iloilo

Clark-Puerto Princesa

Davao-Puerto Princesa

Davao-Caticlan

Davao-Tacloban

International:

Clark-Hong Kong

Clark-Narita

Clark-Singapore

Davao-Bangkok (Don Mueang International Airport)

Davao-Hong Kong

Manila-Chiang Mai, Thailand

Manila-Kaohsiung

Iloilo-Singapore

Clark International, about an hour by car north of Manila, is a fast-rising travel hub.

Besides Cebu Pacific, other airlines also serve Clark (Angeles City), including: