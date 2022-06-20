Doha: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has named Pegasus Airlines Vice-Chairperson of the Board (Managing Director), Mehmet Tevfik Nane, as its new chairman for a one-year term.
Nane is the 80th chair of the IATA board of governors, and will succeed JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes.
Nane was appointed CEO of Pegasus Airlines in 2016, a position he held until earlier this year, when he assumed his current position with the carrier.
“The entire membership owes a huge debt of gratitude to Robin. He assumed the Chair position in November 2020 at a point when international air travel was still largely shut down, and he agreed to extend his term through the current recovery. Under his leadership, the industry approved the historic goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, worked closely with governments and international organizations to introduce bio safety measures to further reduce the low risk of transmission during air travel, and continued to make strong progress on our 25by2025 gender diversity initiative,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.