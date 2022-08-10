Dubai: India’s largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo, will launch direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah, effective September 22.
“These new flights will cater to the high demand for travel to Ras Al Khaimah, with India being the third largest international source market for the city in 2021, and traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo. “The increased connectivity will not only bolster trade but also strengthen sustainable and responsible tourism between the countries.”
Some of the tourist destinations at Ras Al Khaimah include Sunset at Jebel Jais, Zipline Down Jebel Jais’ slope, Dhayah Fort, National Museum, Khatt Springs amongst others. RAK is a popular destination for leisure travellers, destination weddings, and incentives targeting the MICE segment.
Flight 6E 1371 will depart from Mumbai at 23:00 and reach RAK at 00:35. The return flight (6E 1372) will take off from the emirate at 2:05 and land in Mumbai at 6:40. “We envisage a huge array of opportunities coming in from the Subcontinent with the start of this operation as Mumbai is a major airline hub and it can further connect our passengers to several destinations within India and also other international destinations served by IndiGo,” said Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
Another Indian carrier – SpiceJet - began operations to RAK in 2020 under an ‘air bubble’ agreement between India and UAE.