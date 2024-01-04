Dubai: Early into the new year, Emirates airline is stepping up its frequency to a key route in its network – South Korea. The number of weekly flights to Seoul will number 10 after the addition of 3 more services – and raising the overall capacity by more than 1,000 seats. The new services start February 19.
Operated on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK324 will depart Dubai at 04:45, land in Seoul Incheon International Airport at 18;05. The return flight (EK325) will depart Seoul at 22:00 to arrive in Dubai at 03:15 the following day.
The new flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Through the three weekly Boeing 777 flights, Emirates will also provide 45 tonnes of additional cargo capacity between Dubai and Seoul.
Emirates, which launched services to Seoul in 2005, currently operates a daily Airbus A380 service from Dubai.