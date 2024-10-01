Dubai: Emirates’ sister concern, flydubai, has launched a new check-in area for its Business Class passengers in Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2.

The airline said in a statement that passengers can enjoy a smooth check-in experience with a personalised meet-and-assist service, seated check-in, and fast-track service through passport control and security lanes.

This is the carrier’s first dedicated check-in facility for Business Class passengers, located in the Departures area at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), near Entrance 3.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said, “We are excited to extend to our Business Class customers the personalised service we offer them in our cabin on the ground as well. The new service will ensure our customers’ journey is efficient, hassle-free, and enjoyable from the minute they arrive at Terminal 2 until they reach their destination.”

He said, “We continue to listen to our customers’ needs and invest in enhancing our products and services, and we hope this is the first of many.”

The airline introduced the premium experience, the ‘business suite, in May 2023. Image Credit: flydubai

A dedicated kerbside drop-off area and a separate entrance for Business Class check-in have been allocated at Terminal 2, Dubai International.

Passengers can avail of a personalised meet and assist service from a member of the business team and a dedicated complimentary porter service. A business team member will accompany passengers to the flydubai business lounge.

The suites have been designed exclusively for single-aisle aircraft.