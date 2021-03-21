Dubai: flydubai has launched discounted fares to fly to a few destinations from Dubai, which include Tbilisi, Zanzibar, and Maldives. The special rates are available until April 1, 2021, for travel up to September 30, 2021.
The budget carrier is offering special return fares to select destinations starting from Dh755 and holiday packages from Dh1,899.
Packages for Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, are starting from Dh1,899. Meanwhile, Zanzibar and Maldives will cost customers Dh2,123 and Dh4,149, respectively.
The holidays packages include hotel accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis and return economy class tickets. flydubai passengers can book the special packages by March 25, 2021 for travel by April 10, 2021.