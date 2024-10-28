Toronto: UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, announced Monday it has deployed a larger Airbus A350 on its daily service to Toronto to meet growing demand. The airline has also expanded its service to Boston, with daily flights set to commence on November 1, just six months after its inaugural flight to Massachusetts.

Toronto Pearson Airport welcomed the arrival of the airline’s first Airbus A350 over the weekend, marking a further upgrade to Etihad’s daily services between Abu Dhabi and Canada.

Arik De, the airline’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, “We have seen significant demand on our Boston and Toronto routes. This expanding capacity gives our North American corporate and leisure travellers greater choice and flexibility when planning trips to the UAE and beyond to the Gulf region and the Indian subcontinent.”

The airline now flies 42 times a week to North America: twice daily to New York JFK, and daily to Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Washington DC, it said in a statement.

Toronto service now offers 44 seats in the airline’s latest A350 Business cabin. Image Credit: Etihad Airways

“The introduction of our A350 to Toronto and expanding to daily services to Boston reflect our ambitious growth plans in 2024, set to take another major leap at the end of November when we announce an exciting lineup of new destinations,” stated De.

Moreover, the airline advised passengers flying stateside to take advantage of the new US Customs and Border Protection facility in Abu Dhabi. “This streamlined the immigration process and ensures a hassle-free journey,” the airline said.

Moreover, with the airline’s complimentary stopover programme, travellers can turn their layover into a stay with up to two free nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi.