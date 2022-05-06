Etihad Airways’ sustainable flight testing includes

• Optimised flight paths: Coordinated with ANSPs to optimise flight paths, direct routing and optimised descent.



• Contrails prevention: When water vapour is ejected from the engine exhaust into the sufficiently cold air, it condenses, creating tiny ice crystals. In certain atmospheric conditions, these ice crystals create layers of cirrus clouds, causing a ‘blanket’ effect which keeps warmer air trapped in the lower atmosphere. Working with UK-based SATAVIA, Etihad avoids flying into these areas, reducing non-CO2 emissions.



• Variable speed during the cruise: Pilots use specific software that suggests an optimal cruise speed based on actual atmospheric conditions and the weight of the aircraft. The fuel savings are about 1.5 per cent for each flight.



• Reduced flaps for landing: When landing on sufficiently long runways, using reduced flaps reduces the drag and requires less thrust and less fuel consumption during the approach phase. It reduces the noise disturbance near airports as well. This results in approximately 30 kilograms of fuel-saving for each approach.



• Reduced engine taxi: Most of the ground movements are conducted utilizing only the power of one engine. By shutting down a single-engine of aircraft when it lands, Etihad reduced carbon emissions produced by 20-40 per cent.