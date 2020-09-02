Dubai: Emirates airline will resume flights to Ghana’s capital Accra and Abidjan, Ivory Coast from September 6.
The addition of these two destinations takes the total number of points served by Emirates in Africa to 11. This will also take the airline’s passenger network to 81 destinations in September, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
Flights from Dubai to Accra and Abidjan will be linked services, operating three times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.
The latest announcement comes days after Emirates said that it would resume passenger services to Zambia with two weekly flights to and from Dubai starting from September 4.